Tallahassee Police investigating second homicide of 2023

Tallahassee Police are investigating a homicide. They said one man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning.

In a TPD Facebook post, they wrote shots were fired just after midnight in the 400 block of DuPont Drive. That's about a thousand feet south of the FAMU Community Garden. TPD also said, "when officers arrived on scene, they discovered an adult male with serious injuries. The male was transported to a local hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries."

Police said this is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

We asked TPD how many homicides they've investigated so far this year. They said between January 1 and 8 a.m., Monday, there have been two.

There were 22 homicides in 2022.

These numbers do not include incidents reported to and/or investigated by other agencies in Leon County.