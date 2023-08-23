Watch Now
Tallahassee police investigate double homicide after Tuesday night shooting

Posted at 6:21 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 06:21:33-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a double homicide after a shooting Tuesday night.

Here's what you need to know:

  • The shooting happened just around 9:30 pm on Dade Street
  • When officers arrived on scene, two men were found suffering from gun shot wounds
  • One died on scene, the second man died after being transported to a local hospital

TPD says this is an open and active investigation. Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

