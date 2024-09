TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a pedestrian fatality.

According to TPD, the incident happened around 2:15am near the intersection of West Pensacola Street and Lipona Road.

The pedestrian, an adult female, was struck by a vehicle and died as a result of her injuries.

At this time, all lanes on Pensacola Street from Lipona Road to Day Street are closed as the investigation continues. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

