TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in the 1600 block of Lake Avenue.

According to TPD approximately 3:30 p.m. a man was found dead inside of a residence.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have any information to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS