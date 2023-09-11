Tallahassee non-profit holding mural contest for human trafficking prevention

A local non-profit dedicated to ending sex and labor trafficking in the Big Bend area, is issuing a Call to Artists.

Founded in 2015, Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center assists human trafficking survivors.



The Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center (STAC), a local non-profit dedicated to ending sex and labor trafficking in the Big Bend area, is issuing a Call to Artists to create a mural design that will be part of the January 2024 community-wide Human Trafficking Prevention observance.

The winning artwork will be featured on January 30, 2024, at the STAC annual Imagine Freedom event in Tallahassee and then throughout the year at venues where STAC provides services in Wakulla, Franklin, Liberty, Gadsden, Leon and Jefferson counties.

The selected artists will receive cash prizes for first place ($1,000), second place ($500) and third place ($250) and will be featured on STAC’s website and social media as well as in local media.

Using the theme “From Surviving to Thriving: A Call to End Human Trafficking,” artists are encouraged to submit works focused on empowerment of communities to end sex and labor trafficking, especially among rural and underserved populations.

This can include depictions of the local contextual realities that are breeding grounds for exploitation, the survivor’s journey to freedom, and images that promote greater understanding and community support and empowerment for human trafficking survivors.

“There is nothing like the power of art to move us to a greater level of both connection and understanding,” said STAC Executive Director Robin Hassler Thompson. “That is at the heart of this Call to Artists and mural project. We are hoping this will inspire the arts community to help deepen the understanding of what sex and labor trafficking are so we can prevent it. This Call to Artists is the first step in creating portable mural art that STAC will take into many communities in North Florida to make vital connections and build stronger communities.”

Images that include ropes, chains or other physical forms of control are discouraged as the reality of most trafficking victims is that they are rarely physically restrained in these ways.

Artists may submit up to three (3) JPEG or PNG images of artwork and submissions should be appropriate for all audiences. The deadline to submit a design is Sept. 23, 2023. A complete list of submission guidelines and the application is available at SurviveandThriveAdvocacy.org/Artist-Application.

Questions? Contact Robin Hassler Thompson, Executive Director, The Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center (STAC) at robin@surviveandthriveadvocacy.org or 850-597-2080. If you suspect trafficking or need help: Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year: 1-888-373-7888 or visit humantraffickinghotline.org.

