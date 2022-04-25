Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare hosting baby and family fair

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — If you're thinking about starting a family, have a child on the way or already have little ones at home, Tallahassee Memorial healthcare is inviting you to their virtual Baby & Family Fair.

The speaker series starts Monday, April 25th and runs until Friday, April 29th.

There will be eight different panels held for parents to learn more about various parenting skills, all held via Zoom.

Parents and parents to be can also ask questions to experts ranging from OBGYN’s, pediatric specialists and speech language pathologists.

You can register here.