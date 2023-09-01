The Tallahassee film festival is this weekend

Its a great opportunity to support local artists.

I spoke with one of the several locations that's showing some of the films.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Challenger Center has hosted the film festival for 10 years.

Marvetta Castle is their sales coordinator she says they're excited to have them back this year.

"We're super excited about it because this is at least to know my knowledge the first time that we've had a film that was shown here previously during like them adjudication season to also make it to the festival so I'm just really excited that the local filmmaker community is like really supporting the center. We love to have them here to show case their work." Says Castle

This will be the 15th annual film festival at multiple venues downtown and railroad square art district. Castle thinks the festival is good for the big bend community.

"I think that it does put out more of the art in the Tallahassee community. Typically people tend to think that the Tallahassee artists are kind of weird people, but I do think that a lot of this of the films in the film festival here and general, to show that environmental impact of the Tallahassee region, the big bend area." Says Castle

Over 70 films will be shown at the Tallahassee Film Festival this weekend. Weekend passes are $45 or 10 at the door.

