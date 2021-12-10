Tallahassee Community College to hold commencement ceremony Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College will hold a fall commencement ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

According to the college, more than 450 students have confirmed their participation in the ceremony.

Saturday’s ceremony will be the first in-person ceremony since 2019. The commencement will be available to view online live at www.YouTube.com/YourTCC22 for those who elect to not attend in-person.

“Our graduates have worked so hard to reach this milestone, juggling their studies with the historic challenges of the global pandemic,” said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, President of Tallahassee Community College. “I hope they have learned that no matter what life throws their way, they are capable of overcoming it.”

Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, will deliver the keynote address.

TCC says it invited its Fall 2019 and Class of 2020 graduates to return to participate in this in-person commencement ceremony as their original ceremonies were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.