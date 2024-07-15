T-Pain to headline Tallahassee's bicentennial celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County announced GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, global cultural icon and Tallahassee trailblazer T-Pain will perform live at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park.

It'll take place Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 19, 2024, at noon.

The concert will culminate a weekend of Bicentennial events and activities in and around Cascades Park. The weekend will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the first territorial legislative session held in Tallahassee in November 1824, solidifying Tallahassee-Leon County’s position as the capital of Florida.

Tickets are $63 for general admission, $87 for P2 Reserved Seating, and $99 for P1 Reserved Seating.

For more information on The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park, seating details and other concerts, visit TheAdderleyAmphitheater.com.

For destination information, please go to VisitTallahassee.com.

