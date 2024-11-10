Watch Now
T-Pain returns home, honored with street naming and key to the city

Artist to help Tallahassee celebrate bicentennial with a concert at Cascades Park Sunday night.
Tallahassee native T-Pain honored with street renaming ceremony and key to the city
Grammy award winning, Tallahassee native T-Pain is back in the city where it all began.

  • Sunday the city of Tallahassee honored the artist with a street dedication. Pasco Street between Tucker Street and Orange Avenue is now known as T-Pain Lane.
  • He was also presented with a key to the city by Mayor John Dailey.
  • The artist has a sold out concert planned for Sunday night at the Adderley Amphitheater.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT
What a welcome home for Tallahassee icon T-Pain.

I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

T-Pain spent the morning here as the town honored him with a street renaming ceremony ahead of his sold-out concert for the city's bicentennial.

The Walker Ford Community Center was the place to be on Sunday morning!Dozens of neighbors and city leaders welcomed Tallahassee native T-Pain onto the stage to celebrate all his success.Mayor John Dailey also presented him with a key to the city before taking a stroll down Pasco Street which is now officially known as T-Pain lane.The artist then took time to speak and take pictures with the neighbors in the area.An inspiration to many in the very communities he got his musical start in.

I asked him what he would tell his younger self if he could see him now.“Just keep being who you are, don’t let bad people turn you into a bad person, treat people well, make every situation a win-win and just watch what happens.” 

T-Pain will take the stage at Cascades Park very soon. He tells me he prepared a very special show with lots of throwbacks in store for his hometown.

