Suwannee County unites for recovery after Hurricane Helene

Community members are actively helping each other recover post-Hurricane Helene.

Several groups are distributing food, water, and supplies to assist storm victims.

Watch the video to see how where you can go and how you can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A positive outlook is helping the Suwannee County community persevere.

I'm neighborhood reporter Kenzie Krueger.

I'm here with one homeowner who shares how the community is coming together to help keep Helene survivors going through recovery.

After three hurricanes in the past year, the Suwannee County community is working together to get back on their feet.

I’m Kenzie Krueger at one man’s home who shared his positive outlook on this situation despite the damage to his home.

“The worst part about it was hearing trees and hit the ground around us like behind me it reminded me of being back in the military like you felt a grenade go off around you.”

That’s how Suwannee County homeowner Steve Bivinns described what is was like when Hurricane Helene made landfall.

(NATS)

Steve Bivinns: “After three hurricanes, we’re adjusting I think it’ll be good.”

Idalia, Debby and now Helene...all striking Suwannee county since last September.

You may think that multiple DISASTERS in a short amount of time could destroy a community, but it’s only made this area stronger.

Steve Bivinns: “It gives us a stronger sense of what we really should be focusing on and that’s each other as a community.”

(NATS of food drive)

Several groups have stepped up to help neighbors after Helene.

“Today they’ve been over here passing out food and just trying to help people get through the day.”

One of them is Glenn Horvath with Florida Baptist Disaster Relief has been handing out food, water, and other items to those affected.

“It’s hard at the moment, but it’ll get better.”

As the community comes together to help each other and repair the damage, Bivvins is grateful for one thing.

“There was a minimal loss of life that is what I glorify god the most for.”

TAG: Suwannee Valley Electric reported that over 8,000 of their customers are without power, but they’ve restored about 50% of homes so far.

There are comfort stations open 24/7. CLICK HERE for more information.

