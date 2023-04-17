Suwannee County Sheriff's Office tries new tactic in solving missing person case

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office continues the search for a woman missing since 2012.

Sunday, Sheriff St. John, the family of Kamrie Mitchell, Jason Futch and others gathered to renew the search effort. The group joined together on 184th Street in Suwannee County to place a sign seeking the community’s help in answering questions for Kamrie’s family and for law enforcement working her case.

The sheriff’s office said Kamrie Mitchell was last seen on August 25, 2012 in Suwannee County. Kamrie’s vehicle was found a week later on 184th Street in Suwannee County. The sheriff’s office said Kamrie’s car was located submerged in flood waters from Tropical Storm Debby.

The sheriff’s office added that Kamrie is still listed as a missing/endangered person. They added that foul play is suspected in her disappearance. Numerous leads and information have been followed up on over the years, however law enforcement and Kamrie’s family still do not have the answers they would like to have.

In a Facebook post from Sunday, Sheriff St. John said the men and women of the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office are actively continuing to look into and investigate Kamrie’s case.

They urge anyone with information regarding Kamrie’s disappearance to contact the Suwannee County Sheriffs Office at (386)362-2222. You may also reach out to the Suwannee County Crime Stoppers at (386)208-8477 (TIPS). Remember you may remain anonymous.