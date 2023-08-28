Suwannee County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation order

Sheriff Sam St John has issued a mandatory evacuation.

The order is for all residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing for the entire county.

All of Suwannee County can expect to experience sustained Category 1 force winds.

NEWS RELEASE:

Pursuant to Florida Governor Ron Desantis Executive Order 23-171 and 23-172 along with Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners Resolution 2023-35.

Due to the approach of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to intensify into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall, Sheriff Sam St John, through the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office - Division of Emergency Management, has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing for the entire county.

There is currently the potential for areas along the Suwannee River in the Southern portion of Suwannee County to experience sustained Category 3 force winds (111-129 mph).

All of Suwannee County can expect to experience sustained Category 1 force winds (74-95 mph), with higher gusts, and some areas may experience sustained Category 2 (96-110 mph) winds, dependent upon the storm’s exact track.

Mandatory evacuations also apply to those living in low-lying and flood prone areas or structures that have previously flooded during heavy rains.

The mandatory evacuations will go into effect on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 12 PM.

The following shelters will be open beginning on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 12 PM

General Population / Pet Friendly:

Suwannee Pineview Elementary School

1748 Ohio Avenue South

Live Oak, FL 32064

General Population:

Branford Elementary School

26801 SR 247

Branford, FL 32008

Special Needs (medically necessary):

Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School

1419 Walker Street SW

Live Oak, FL 32064

If you have any questions, please contact the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office - Division of Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center at 386-688-7367.

