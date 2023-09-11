Suwannee County hurricane debris collection announced; here's what to do

Emergency managers are updating people on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts.

Storm debris collection starts soon in Suwannee County.

Other recovery resources are listed below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Suwannee County recently entered into a contract for debris hauling services, which are expected to begin Tuesday, Sept. 12 throughout the county and including all municipalities. Residents in Suwannee can have tree and vegetative debris and construction debris, in separate piles, placed by the curb for this service. At this time there is not a set schedule or map of areas to be collected at certain times.

Some notes on making the pickup process easier:



Do not mix materials together, keep tree debris and construction materials separate

General solid waste pickup services are running as normal, do not put household trash or recycling in the piles

Place the debris near the street curb, but clear of your mailbox, fire hydrants, or any other obstruction that could be damaged by the pickup equipment

Do not park vehicles in front of the debris

Other resources available include the Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Agricultural Colosseum in Live Oak. The address is 1302 11th Street, and the DRC will be open through at least September 30, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Agencies on site include:



FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency

Hazard Mitigation

Small Business Administration

American Red Cross

Department Of Children And Families

Agency for Persons with Disabilities

US Department of Veterans Affairs

There are still some water and supplies available at a self-service point of distribution located at this same address, but as demand for supplies dwindles, this may phase out. The best place to point residents to for the latest Idalia Response resources is https://suwanneecountyfl.gov/idaliarecovery/ [suwanneecountyfl.gov], and those on social media are encouraged to follow https://www.facebook.com/suwEOC [facebook.com].