Survivors of previous hurricanes helping Taylor County recover from Idalia

Survivors of previous hurricanes are helping in the recovery effort.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Volunteers, many of whom are victims of past hurricanes, are now helping victims of Idalia.

I'm Kenzie Krueger in Taylor County where the Salvation Army is helping where they can to those who need it.

"Yeah I'm about to starve to death"

Ruth has been impacted by Idialia. She came in the line to get a hot meal.

"I mean half the stores are not open, so this is a big help for everyone"

She's thankful the community is helping

"They're working as hard as they can work day and night so that's a big appreciation right there"

The Salvation Army is handing out hot meals to people in need. Patrick Rookey has been volunteering for 5 hurricanes.

"I sleep well at night, and I feel like I’m doing my part we are all neighbors here we're hundreds of miles apart but we are gulf coast neighbors all of us and I feel like I'm in my own neighborhood giving food out to people"

The help has made a difference. Amanda Manning lives in Perry. She hasn't had power for days.

"We have no power and it's like the 5th day and my girl has asthma and it's been kind of rough but we've still been blessed to have water and we still alive a big tree fell on my house but we still made it but it's rough though”

Manning says she didn't have a lot of food left and they came to the drive to feed her family.

"I had to get rid of everything but were blessed to have canned goods and stuff and with them doing this food drive it helps out a lot."

Manning says she's grateful the community is helping everyone impacted.

"They helped me and my family so we're blessed to still be alive and all the other stuff is material stuff that can be replaced but life can't"

All comfort stations with showers, toilets, and laundry services will remain open from dawn to dusk daily. They will not be open after dark so they can be properly serviced to maintain efficiency.

The FEMA/Insurance site at 2057 S. Byron Butler Pkwy will remain open through Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm daily.