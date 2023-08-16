SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: TPD respond to multiple shootings, neighbors concerned about ongoing violence

Two shootings happened early Wednesday morning within two hours of each other and were less than two miles apart.

One arrest has been made in one of the two shooting incidents.

One arrest has been made in one of the two shooting incidents.

Violent crime…it's an issue Southwest Tallahassee has been dealing with for years.

"The way times are right now; I don't see it slowing down at any point."

(Surveillance video) neighbors are frustrated following two early morning shootings Wednesday this surveillance video shot moments after the first shots were fired.

I checked with TPD.

As of august 14th, there have been a total of 32 shootings with injury and 37 victims in the city…. Numbers that neighbors say have got to stop. Now.

A violent morning on Tallahassee's southwest side...

Tallahassee police say shots were fired first here on Lake Bradford Road.

This surveillance video recorded by a nearby business shows the large police response.

Police say the arrested a 25-year-old man for shooting a woman in the arm and torso.

He was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

"First of all, it saddens me that you're bringing me information that is true but it's hurtful. It's hurtful it's hurtful in a way that we're still suffering from gun violence."

That's Nick Chuck Fryson, he's a local barber and advocate for the community that's trying to steer them down the right path.

We talked to him before about this issue and the fact that it's still happening, he says it's a shame.

"It's a point and place where it's aggravating and upsetting because... Bro, we have so much work to do."

Fryson isn't the only one upset and confused by the situation.

Ladell Bryant is a Tallahassee native and says it's troubling to see what is going on in his community.

"It's concerning especially raising a family here, you want to feel like you can move about how you want to whenever you want to."

The recent gun violence makes citizens like Bryant extra aware.

"You never know you just got to walk around aware that people have weapons now"

Looking beyond the city….

A recently released Leon County gun violence assessment found…

gun violence incidents happened most often on the weekend between midnight and 6am.

Zip codes 32304 & 32310 had the highest rates of gun violence in that report.

In southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC 27.

