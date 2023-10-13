Sunny skies return to the forecast this weekend with cooler weather in the forecast.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Overcast skies continue to dominate the region today with periods of mist continuing through the evening. Temperatures are in the mid 70s across much of the region with pockets of 80s popping up in some neighborhoods in Taylor, Lafayette, and Suwannee counties. Dewpoint temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the region, showing there is a muggy feel to the air that will continue through the night. Over the next few hours skies will remain on the overcast to mostly cloudy side, and temperatures will dip into the mid 60s overnight. This combined with high humidity will create patchy areas of fog late night into early morning, reducing visibility in some areas.

Tomorrow will start with mostly cloudy skies across the region, before a cold front moves through early afternoon to clear skies out for later in the day. Temperatures will return to the mid 80s for one more day before cooler weather arrives to close the weekend. Lows tomorrow night will dip into the 50s with some 40s expected towards the early part of the workweek, with daytime highs only reaching the 70s for much of the next 7 days. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast through the workweek, with the next chance at storms coming Friday of next week. Very dry and comfortable weather the next few days will make it perfect to enjoy the outdoors!