Sunny skies continue today and tomorrow with chilly starts and warm afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're off to a very chilly start this morning with temperatures across the region in the mid to upper 40s. The cool weather has been accompanied by clear skies, with abundant sunshine expected throughout the day today. After sunrise, temperatures will warm back into the 60s by 10am, with 70s in the forecast after noon. Very little cloud cover will be found across the region today with light and variable winds. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s later this afternoon, with clear skies lasting through the evening hours.

Lows tonight will drop back into the 50s, with some passing clouds returning to the region overnight. Another sunny day is in store for the region Tuesday, with a couple more clouds in the sky than today. Highs on Tuesday will return to the 80s as dry weather continues. Rain chances don't return to the forecast until Wednesday when isolated areas of rain are possible, with rain becoming more scattered in nature for Thursday. Skies will clear and dry out again in time for the weekend.