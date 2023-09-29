Sunny Skies and Dry Weather Dominate the Forecast Through Much of Next Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some passing clouds today have made way for periods of sunshine as a dry weekend begins. Rain has stayed away from the region today, with the dry weather expected to last through the weekend and much of next week. Temperatures across the region this afternoon are in the mid to upper 80s, and are expected to cool off quickly after sunset tonight. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 60s with passing clouds early making way for some clearer periods overnight.

Tomorrow morning will start out with partly cloudy conditions with more sunshine as the day goes on. Passing clouds early will make for a mostly sunny afternoon, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s across the region. The sunny and dry weather will continue through the weekend into much of next week. This will make for some great weather to get outdoors! The next sizable chance at rain will come with an approaching front next Friday, but there is still plenty of time to watch that as we enjoy some sunny and warm weather the next few days.