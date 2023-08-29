While some families evacuate Steinhatchee ahead of Idalia, Ken Pender is staying put

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ken Pender and his wife have been living in Steinhatchee for 23 years.

During that time, he said he has ridden out every storm that has come their way.

Pender was having a beer with a couple from Polacca who was locking up their house and getting ready to leave.

Pender, on the other hand, planned to stay put despite the threat of a 12-foot storm surge.

"If I lived right here, I'd move from this area where we're standing," he said. "I'm up further off 51. So a 12-foot surge might flood me. But I'm not going to be in any real danger other than the wind."

Troopers and sheriff's deputies rode around Steinhatchee and told people to evacuate.