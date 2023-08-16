SRTC's enrollment is UP-- new technology is helping teachers meet growing demand

Southern Regional Technical College is providing online students with the same interaction as students in person through Simulcast.

Simulcast allows SRTC to reach more students with the same number of teachers.

SRTC is currently uses Simulcast in 7 classrooms across 4 campuses.



Broadcast Transcript

"We have all different types of students from all different walks of life. Covid really changed the game for everybody and how we deliver things," said Leslie Elkins, Southern Regional Technical College.

Mathematics instructor Leslie Elkins has been working at Southern Regional for 3 years. She came on board back when covid first happened.

"Teachers around the globe had to very quickly scramble and go remote," said Elkins.

Something Elkins says wasn't a one-size-fits all type of thing. Fast forward to 2023. The campus now offers Simulcast— Custom tech equipment that allows online students the same interaction as someone in-person.

"That's a tracking camera. So, we set some parameters in that camera so that it follows the teacher. So, if you were able to walk to the left or the right it's going to pan over to you."

Since the year 2021 enrollment for Southern Regional has more than tripled.

With this new technology class sizes can expand without having to add additional classes or teachers.

"Simulcast really allows our students to join the class from anywhere at any time," said Brittany Bryant, Director of Marketing/Public Relations.

Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brittany Bryant says the new tool has been a success and allows the school to cater to each student's needs.

"They can see the work process right in front of them and interact in real time. That's a little bit more than what zoom can offer," said Bryant.

Something Elkins says provides a better learning experience for everyone.

"My favorite part is being able to meet the needs of more students," said Elkins.