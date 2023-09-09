Spotty Storms This Weekend Make Way For A Drier First Part Of The Workweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some spotty areas of storms are popping up on the radar this afternoon, but most are brief and very localized in nature. Much of the region is remaining on the dry side, with a slight chance at a storm before sunset this evening. Temperatures across the region are in the mid to upper 80s, with a few select areas in the northwest portion of the viewing area breaking into the low 90s. A more humid air mass has returned to the region making for a muggy feel to the air, although temperatures are near average for this time of year. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, with isolated storms making way for passing clouds after sunset. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 70s, with some clear periods late.

An upper level trough continues to sit over the region, bringing enhanced rain chances to the forecast. Tomorrow will feature some scattered storms across the region, with a few popping up as early as 11am or noon. Most storms will be on the brief side, and they are not expected to reach severe limits. Some periods of sun will help warm temperatures across the region into the low 90s, with some localized areas only reaching the upper 80s. Any lingering storms late afternoon will dissipate to some passing clouds tomorrow night after sunset.

Drier weather is on the way for the early part of next week, with highs expected in the low to mid 90s. Sunny periods will be commonplace through the first part of the week, before storm chances increase to an isolated to scattered chance by the end of the week. Signs are pointing to a cooler weekend, but there is still plenty of time to track the extended forecast over the next few days here at First To Know Weather.