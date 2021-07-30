Yankees acquire Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo has a new set of pinstripes.

The Chicago Cubs' first baseman has been traded to the New York Yankees for cash.

Major League Baseball confirmed the news in a tweet on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the three-time All-Star is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs.

The 31-year-old was part of the Cubs' World Series championship team in 2016.

According to the AP, the four-time Gold Glove winner made $16.5 million with the Cubs this year and was set to become a free agent after the season.