Tallahassee SC falls short in bid for 850 Cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Winning the 850 Cup is bragging rights for the three teams in the 850 area code in the Gulf Coast Conference of the National Premier Soccer League.

Tallahassee, Pensacola, and the Florida Roots of Panama City were all vying for that Cup this season. The Tallahassee Soccer Club would win it with a win over Pensacola Wednesday night in their final home match of the season.

It wasn't meant to be, as Pensacola won 4-2, but for a young team, they're confident a Cup is in their future.

"The fact that it's something that was birthed out of three teams in this area, that now there's a trophy for it and a true fan commitment from all the supporters," said head coach Josh Bruno. "Glad to be a part of it and we hope it continues to grow. We wish the best of luck to whoever wins it this year."

Pensacola can win that inaugural Cup with a win over the Florida Roots this weekend. The Tallahassee boys have three games left on their slate. They travel to Missisippi to face Port City on Saturday.