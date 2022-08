WILLISTON, N.D. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14 and Under All Star baseball team's run to a World Series title came to a close Saturday with a 3 to 1 loss to Tri-Valley California in the Championship game in Williston, North Dakota.

Tri-Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead that Tallahassee could never recover from.

Tallahassee Leon ends the season as the national runner-up and was the champion of the Southeast Regional this summer.