Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball ready for World Series moment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14 and Under All-Stars head to North Dakota on Thursday, and the goal? To bring home a World Series title. This team cruised through the Southeast Regional, now a World Series crown is on their to do list, and they've been thinking about this moment since coming up empty handed a year ago.

"We can step in the first day of practice and jump back on the bicycle and keep doing what we worked on last summer," said head coach Mike Harrison of having an experienced team.

Except this time, this group looks to finish what they started.

"We wanted to take it home last year, and we came up a little short," said Bradford Ray.

"We put the wheels in motion to try and get back there," added Harrison.

The Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14 and Under All-Stars made the World Series as 13 year olds, but they fell short. Ten of those kids are back this summer, and they're not looking to leave empty handed.

"I don't want to say we know totally what to expect, but we have an idea of what it's going to be like," said Ray. "I think that's what we've been working towards the whole summer is to get the experience to go up there and represent Tallahassee."

Represent their hometown on the biggest of stages.

"We've had just an overflow of support from the city and from the county and ex-players, maybe this year more than ever," said Harrison.

"It's special. It's great," said Ray. "I think we're all really excited and we're all ready to get up there and play."

A special opportunity.

"It's going to take a lot," said Ray. "It's going to take all of us doing our part and we're all going to have to put the work in and contribute as a team."

Like a team that's been there before.

Tallahassee Leon is one of 10 teams in Williston, North Dakota for the 14 and Under World Series. They play Saturday in their first pool play game.