Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 15's baseball team confident heading into World Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It'd never been done before, until this year. All three Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth Baseball teams are World Series bound. The 15's are headed to Texas to play for their title, a title they earned by cruising through State and then Regionals.

This team is playing lights out baseball, and if they stay on that trend, head coach Ryan Lewis says they'll be tough to beat.

"We tell them every game, give me two hours," he said. "Two hours of everything you've got. I think if they do that, the chips will fall pretty well for us."

"We're all just really consistent players. We all know what we're doing out there," added Andrew Colombo. "We're all ready. We have a pretty good shot at going out there and winning it we all play good."

The 15's kick off the World Series on Wednesday in Eagle Pass, Texas.