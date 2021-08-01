Tallahassee Babe Ruth 14U's stamp their place in World Series

JACKSON, TENN. (WTXL) — Tallahassee is quickly becoming the epicenter for summer baseball. Three Babe Ruth Teams competing in regional tournaments this week. The 15U’s claimed the title on Friday and as fate would have it the 14U’s took care of business on Saturday night. A 13-0 win in the championship game sealed regional title number two for the Capital City.They faced some pretty tough adversity in Jackson, Tennessee. But in the end their fight, simply couldn’t be matched.

“Well I do believe these guys took that loss pretty hard. They were very determined to not come out of here losers. No doubt about it," said head coach Bruce Williams. "They fought their tails off and it was an outstanding performance from the whole squad. I mean we have 12 players and they all performed admirably in this tournament. And I’m really proud of these guys, I really am."

Tallahassee will compete in the 2021 Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa. First game is Saturday August 14th at 5:30 p.m.

