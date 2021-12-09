Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford named FSU athletic director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced Thursday that Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford has been named FSU's athletic director.

Alford replaces David Coburn, who is set to retire as FSU's athletic director in 2022.

According to the university, Alford has served as president and CEO of Seminole Boosters, Inc. since 2020.

FSU noted Alford is an accomplished leader with a wealth of experience in collegiate and professional athletics and a proven track record of fundraising, hiring successful coaches and managing elite athletics programs.

“Michael Alford’s experience and passion for Florida State University make him an outstanding choice to lead the Athletics Department,” FSU president Richard McCullough said in a statement. “Since arriving at FSU, he has made a tremendous impact and has garnered the overwhelming support of the Florida State community. Most importantly, his commitment to education and preparing student-athletes for lifelong success reflects the mission and values of Florida State University.”