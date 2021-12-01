Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn to retire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday that Athletic Director David Coburn will be retiring.

"I have enjoyed the position as athletics director a great deal and it has been very rewarding, but this program needs an athletic director who will be here for the long term," said Coburn. "It is just a good time to step away and let the next generation take it from here."

Coburn added that while he wanted to retire at the end of 2021, he will stay on until the end of the spring semester or until the position is filled, whichever comes sooner.

FSU President Richard McCullough talked of Coburn's achievements while in the position and his loyalty to Florida State.

"During his tenure, FSU athletics teams have enjoyed across-the-board success, highlighted by a women’s soccer national championship, a men’s basketball ACC title and trips to the College World Series for both the baseball and softball teams," McCullough wrote. "As an FSU alumnus, David has always cared deeply about this university, and we thank him for his loyalty and dedication.”