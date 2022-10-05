ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Valwood's Charis Eager

HAHIRA, Ga. (WTXL) — To win one state title in a high school career is an accomplishment. To win two is even more impressive. To have a shot to win three? That's reality for Valwood volleyball senior Charis Eager, who's looking to help lead the Valiants to their third straight GIAA state championship this weekend.

"I think we can do it again," said Eager. "Our team is just as skilled as skilled as the previous teams have been. It's been an honor to be a part of this the past two years though."

Eager has been a part of this magical ride for the Valiants. A senior who's stuck with the program, earning her spot.

"She didn't get a lot of playing time last season, but I think she was hungry for it and willing to put in the effort and the work that it takes to be there," said head coach Val Gallahan.

Now, as a senior starter, and the only senior on this roster, she has taken her role as a leader in stride.

"I think that all the other girls want this season to be successful for her since it is her last season," said Gallahan. "I think she's an inspiration to our team for sure."

"They do great on their own. They're going to be fine without me next year," laughed Eager. "I'm glad they can look up to me and I try to be the best role model I can."

On the court and in the classroom. Eager has a 3.48 GPA.

"School work being hard, and the volleyball being hard, it makes me work that much harder," she said. "I think it's great how hard they push us. It's preparing us for college."

"I think that she takes on the challenge with a smile," added Gallahan. "She's okay with being a vocal leader, and definitely giving younger teammates encouragement when they it. You can just look to her."

Looking to her to lead them for just a little bit longer.

"It's definitely motivating us to push hard these last few practices," Eager said.

Push hard for a program that's meant so much to her.

"This has been a great program for me," she said.

A few wins away, from being even greater.

Eager said she's thinking about a career in the medical field, either physical therapy or nursing, but before that, she's focused on winning state title number three.

Eager and the Valiants face Loganville Christian Academy Friday in the AAA quarterfinals of the GIAA state tournament.