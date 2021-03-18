ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomasville's Lawson Brinkley

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville High School boys soccer team is a perennial power. They missed the chance to defend their 2019 state title last season, and this year senior Lawson Brinkley wants to make sure they leave no doubt that they're one of the best teams around.

"Last year we had a really good team, and really a team that challenged the year before," said Brinkley, who gets another shot in 2021.

"They're working extremely hard. They've come in shape, they've come in ready to go," said head coach Robert Peterson of how bad his team wants to win state this season. "They're focused, they hold each other accountable. When you play, you kind of take things for granted. When it's pulled from you all of a sudden, just like being injured, you realized how much you miss it and how much you love it."

Brinkley has taken full advantage of his second chance.

"He doesn't ever stop talking on the field and he doesn't ever stop talking off the field," laughed Peterson. "He's constantly onto people when they're messing up, but encouraging them when they're doing it right."

For the Bulldogs, a state title is the goal.

"Every game is a battle, and every game has got to be played full on with heart and desire," said Brinkley. "Been preaching it since day one."

That drive to succeed carries over to the classroom, as he's ranked in the top ten of his senior class with a 4.4 GPA.

"Every time I got to class, I have to work hard and make sure I keep my GPA up and make sure I'm not setting myself up for failure," he said. "I have to set myself up for success."

A success that's influenced his teammates.

"That's what good players do, is make players around them better," said Peterson.

"If I can't do that myself, then I can't be the captain I want to be," added Brinkley.

Brinkley said his plan is to go to Georgia and study to become a veterinary scientist.