ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomas County Central's Sam Brown

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — With a new head coach, and having to move up two classifications, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Thomas County Central football team this year. The Jackets have answered them all. They're 9-0, and will play for a region title this Friday, and a big reason why? The leadership of quarterback Sam Brown.

"When your quarterback is one of the hardest workers, you have a shot," said head coach Justin Rogers.

The results prove it.

"Everything's been going according to what we wanted it to," said Brown.

"He controls himself daily to be the hardest worker he can be," added Rogers. "When your best players are the hardest workers, others naturally buy in, and you start stacking good days."

There's been a lot of good days. Brown now holds the new mark for single season passing yards at Central, breaking Charlie Ward's record.

"When you break Charlie Ward's record it hits a little different right?!" laughed Rogers.

"It's crazy because I used to look up to him as a kid," said Brown. "I'm a big Florida State fan, and I've beaten a Heisman candidate's record!"

There's a lot more to come.

"If we just win the games, that's all I really care about," said Brown.

For as high as his stats are on the field, Brown also gets it done in the classroom. He has a 3.59 GPA.

"Later down the road, when my parents are not providing for me anything, I have to have an education to go get a job and be a part of the real world."

"He checks all the boxes. He checks the box as far as academically and how intelligent he is," said Rogers of his quarterback. "There's a difference in book smarts and football smarts, I don't care what anybody says. He has both."

Brown hopes to use that to cement a legacy for years to come.

"It's been unbelievable. We're getting the praise for our hard work, so it's just a lot of fun."

Fun they're hoping lasts to that second week in December. Brown said he wants to play in college, and is currently weighing his scholarship options. He said he wants to major in business or finance.