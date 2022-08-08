Remembering Bobby Bowden: One year later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today marks one year since legendary coach Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91.

Coach Mike Norvell recalls the legacy left behind by Bowden:

In the weeks follow Bowden's passing in 2021, condolences flooded in from across the nation as fans, leaders, coaches, universities and former players paid their respects.

Bowden is a Hall of Fame coach who won more than 350 games and built Florida State into one of college football's great dynasties with two national championships.

