Leaders, coaches, universities remember Coach Bobby Bowden

Many reflect on the passing of the beloved FSU coach
David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2011, file photo, former college football coach Bobby Bowden poses with the Paul "Bear" Bryant College Coach of the Year Award in Houston. The Seminoles former coach will attend a game at FSU for the first time since retiring after the 2009 season. Bowden will plant the flaming spear at midfield as part of the pregame ceremonies Saturday against North Carolina State. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 12:58:06-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After the news of FSU coach Bobby Bowden's death broke early Sunday morning, an outpouring of love and support has flooded in.

QUOTE FROM FSU PRESIDENT JOHN THRASHER

Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden. On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor. While he leaves an incredible legacy as one of the best football coaches in collegiate history, he also will be remembered for his great faith, his love of family and his mentorship of countless young people. He will be profoundly missed.”

QUOTE FROM FSU DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS DAVID COBURN

“Mary and I are saddened by the loss of our beloved Coach Bowden, as are generations of Florida State fans and alumni. He impacted the lives of so many people and leaves a legacy at FSU and in college football that will be remembered forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ann and the entire Bowden family.”

QUOTE FROM FSU HEAD COACH MIKE NORVELL

“Coach Bowden was one of the greatest coaches ever, but more than that he was an incredible man. He was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived. It was the honor of my lifetime to know him and beyond anything I could dream to have a relationship with him. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by Coach Bowden and particularly with his wife Ann, their children, grandchildren, former players and coaches. The entire Florida State family is hurting right now at the loss of our program’s patriarch.”

ACC COMMISSIONER JIM PHILLIPS ON THE PASSING OF BOBBY BOWDEN:

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of Bobby Bowden. The ACC, Florida State and the entire college athletics family have lost a true giant. Coach Bowden was one of the most successful, humble and endearing individuals who was also one of the most decorated college football coaches in history. Throughout my several interactions with Coach Bowden, it was clear that he was warm, friendly, caring and always made people smile. It was no secret that Coach Bowden genuinely loved his players, the Florida State community and college football. On behalf of the entire ACC family, our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Ann and the Bowden family."

FAMU PRESIDENT LARRY ROBINSON:

“The FAMU community joins Florida State University and the nation in mourning the loss of Coach Bobby Bowden. Coach Bowden built character and provided opportunities for young people to become their best. He inspired us all. His life and legacy are indeed worthy of celebrating.”

FSU ALUMNI ASSOCIATION:

MIAMI HURRICANES FOOTBALL:

MIAMI HURRICANES FOOTBALL COACH MANNY DIAZ:

FSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH SUE SEMRAU:

FLORIDA GATORS HEAD COACH DAN MULLEN:

FLORIDA GATORS FOOTBALL TEAM:

