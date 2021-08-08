Leaders, coaches, universities remember Coach Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After the news of FSU coach Bobby Bowden's death broke early Sunday morning, an outpouring of love and support has flooded in.

QUOTE FROM FSU PRESIDENT JOHN THRASHER

“Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden. On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor. While he leaves an incredible legacy as one of the best football coaches in collegiate history, he also will be remembered for his great faith, his love of family and his mentorship of countless young people. He will be profoundly missed.”

QUOTE FROM FSU DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS DAVID COBURN

“Mary and I are saddened by the loss of our beloved Coach Bowden, as are generations of Florida State fans and alumni. He impacted the lives of so many people and leaves a legacy at FSU and in college football that will be remembered forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ann and the entire Bowden family.”

QUOTE FROM FSU HEAD COACH MIKE NORVELL

“Coach Bowden was one of the greatest coaches ever, but more than that he was an incredible man. He was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived. It was the honor of my lifetime to know him and beyond anything I could dream to have a relationship with him. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by Coach Bowden and particularly with his wife Ann, their children, grandchildren, former players and coaches. The entire Florida State family is hurting right now at the loss of our program’s patriarch.”

ACC COMMISSIONER JIM PHILLIPS ON THE PASSING OF BOBBY BOWDEN:

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of Bobby Bowden. The ACC, Florida State and the entire college athletics family have lost a true giant. Coach Bowden was one of the most successful, humble and endearing individuals who was also one of the most decorated college football coaches in history. Throughout my several interactions with Coach Bowden, it was clear that he was warm, friendly, caring and always made people smile. It was no secret that Coach Bowden genuinely loved his players, the Florida State community and college football. On behalf of the entire ACC family, our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Ann and the Bowden family."

FAMU PRESIDENT LARRY ROBINSON:

“The FAMU community joins Florida State University and the nation in mourning the loss of Coach Bobby Bowden. Coach Bowden built character and provided opportunities for young people to become their best. He inspired us all. His life and legacy are indeed worthy of celebrating.”

FSU ALUMNI ASSOCIATION:

Megan and I send our deepest condolences to the Bowden family. Coach is a legend in our game and will be remembered as an even better person. Well beyond his monumental career, he touched everyone he met with his kindness. It was an honor to call him a friend. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) August 8, 2021

MIAMI HURRICANES FOOTBALL:

Our condolences to the Bowden Family and the Florida State football program on the passing of Bobby Bowden, who was instrumental in making the UM-FSU rivalry one of the greatest in college football.



Rest in peace, Coach. pic.twitter.com/MdGuy1gGk5 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 8, 2021

MIAMI HURRICANES FOOTBALL COACH MANNY DIAZ:

Coach Bowden,

Thank you for showing this young coach how to lead a program with the Christ-like principles of selflessness, grace, and humility. You won a ton of games but transformed countless more lives, including mine. Rest In Peace in God’s eternity. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/BfVhWvE209 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) August 8, 2021

FSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH SUE SEMRAU:

Coach Bowden was loved by SO many for ALL he did & WHO he was. It’s amazing how someone of such great influence could make us all feel so significant and cared for. He shared Jesus and never claimed to be great himself. What a gift to have known & learned from this beloved man 🍢 pic.twitter.com/iqzux7CGhu — Sue Semrau (@CoachSueFSU) August 8, 2021

FLORIDA GATORS HEAD COACH DAN MULLEN:

Megan and I send our deepest condolences to the Bowden family. Coach is a legend in our game and will be remembered as an even better person. Well beyond his monumental career, he touched everyone he met with his kindness. It was an honor to call him a friend. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) August 8, 2021

FLORIDA GATORS FOOTBALL TEAM: