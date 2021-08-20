Nadal pulls out of US Open, ends season due to foot injury

Rafael Nadal announced he has pulled out of the U.S. Open and will take some time away from playing to recover from a foot injury.

Nadal joins Roger Federer, who is also sitting out of this year's tennis tournament.

Nadal explained on Twitter that he decided to stop playing this year after discussing it with friends and family.

Nadal explained that the foot injury isn't new, saying that the injury first occurred back in 2005.

"In the end, I come to the conclusion that what I need is time to recover, change a series of things, try to understand what has been the evolution of their feet in recent times," Nadal said.

Nadal also skipped the Olympics and Wimbledon due to fatigue, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, Nadal and Federer did not play in the Open last year, Nadal due to the pandemic, and Federer because of two surgeries on his right knee.

Nadal last played in the Open in 2019 and won.

The Open is slated to start on Aug. 30.