Mills, Cleveland help Florida State beat North Florida for 5th straight win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 21 points, freshman Matthew Cleveland added a season-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and Florida State beat visiting North Florida 86-73 Thursday afternoon inside the Donald L. Tucker Center for its fifth straight victory.

Mills scored eight of his 15 first-half points in the final five minutes to help Florida State go ahead by double figures. Cleveland started an 18-3 second-half run, to build a 74-56 lead, by rebounding his missed free throw and dunking it.

North Florida stayed close by making 14 3-pointers but were undone by 19 turnovers Florida State turned into 21 points. Cleveland had two of Florida State’s 10 steals.

Jarius Hicklen, a transfer from Oklahoma Baptist, scored a season-high 27 points with six 3-pointers for visiting North Florida.