TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In his first year leading his alma mater, Derek Allen has guided Wakulla to its first state semifinal appearance in 11 years after a 32-27 regional title win over Godby.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla survives Godby's 20-point comeback to win the regional title and reach the state semifinals

The Wakulla War Eagles survived a furious second-half comeback from Godby to win 32-27 on Friday night at Gene Cox Stadium, claiming a regional championship and a trip to the state semifinals.

It was the second meeting between the two teams this season. The first was decided by just one point — and this one came down to the wire, too, with a regional title and a spot in the state semifinals on the line.

Wakulla controlled the early action and carried a 26-7 lead into the second half. But Godby chipped away, as quarterback Landon Dougherty scrambled and ran it in himself for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, making it 26-13.

Momentum began to shift when the War Eagles bobbled the ensuing kickoff and the Cougars recovered. Godby wasted no time capitalizing — on the very first play of the drive, Dougherty found Kyle Estimond for a touchdown.

The Cougars converted the two-point attempt to make it a five-point game.

Godby wasn't done. Kamren McMillan ran it in for another score, completing 20 unanswered points that erased the 19-point halftime deficit and gave the Cougars a 27-26 lead.

But the War Eagles weren't going down without a fight. Demarkus Roberts broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run to put Wakulla back on top, 32-27. On the final play of the game, the Wakulla defense came up with a massive stop to seal the victory.

Head coach Derek Allen said the win validated everything his team had accomplished this season.

"I said that means everything. We won the district, had a better record than them and Baker. They still put us as a 3 seed. I mean, we just proved it, man. Like I always say, it's because I got good players and I got a good coaching staff, dude, this thing like a freaking home game, this crowd that we have, that, that's crazy," Allen said.

In his first year at the helm of his alma mater, Allen is taking the War Eagles somewhere they haven't been in 11 years — the state semifinals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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