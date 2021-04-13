Valdosta High School football receives postseason ban, other penalties from GHSA

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia High School Association has imposed a postseason ban for the Valdosta High School football team for the 2021 season. The Wildcats have also been fined $5,000 and several players have been ruled ineligible.

Georgia High School Association Executive Director Robin Hines confirmed the sanctions in an e-mail to ABC 27 Tuesday morning.

Hines went on to say in the e-mail that he would "have no further comment until the appellate process is completed." He did say he had yet to receive an appeal from Valdosta, but expected to receive one prior to the deadline of seven days.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

