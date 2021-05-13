Valdosta Board of Education to discuss non-renewal of Rush Propst's contract

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — After the Valdosta Baord of Education to not renewal Rush Propst's contract in April, the Valdosta High School football team has been practicing this spring without a permanent head coach.

That could change, as Monday, the Board plans on revisiting the non-renewal Propst's contract next week.

At Tuesday's regularly scheduled Board meeting, Board member Warren Lee proposed a called meeting for next week. On the agenda for Monday's meeting, "revisit non-renewal of head football coach at VHS."

The Board voted 5-3 last month not renew Propst's contract. Monday's meeting is open to the public. It starts at 7:00 at Valdosta Middle School.