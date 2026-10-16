TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon is undefeated and hungry to end 27 years of losing to Lincoln. Friday night's rivalry game has history and homecoming on the line.

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Undefeated Leon looks to end 27-year losing streak against Lincoln in a Friday night rivalry showdown

Leon and Lincoln are set to meet Friday night at Gene Cox Stadium in one of Tallahassee's biggest high school football rivalries, with Leon entering the game 6-0 — the program's best start since 1985.

The Lions are looking to do something no Leon team has done in 27 years: beat the Lincoln Trojans. Lincoln comes in at 3-4, fresh off a win over Chiles, but carrying decades of dominance over their rival.

"They don't like us. We don't like them. He doesn't like me. I don't like him. Simple as that," Matt Jackson said.

The last meeting between the two programs ended 70-0 in favor of Lincoln. Leon head coach Ricky Bell was on the Leon sideline as defensive coordinator when the Lions last started a season 6-0 in 1985, and he is well aware of the weight of the rivalry's history.

"Seeing how we haven't beat them in 27 years, I don't like to remind everybody of that, but it's a fact. And we got a chance for, you know, to win the game. They beat us 70-0 last year, which was not very fun," Bell said.

This season, the Lions have a different look. Quarterback Caleb Knipple is closing in on 1,000 passing yards through 6 games.

For Bell, the significance of a win would extend well beyond the scoreboard.

"It's going to mean a lot more to Leon, you know, and our alumni and all of our constituents, people that have been pulling for us for years. It's going to mean a lot to them if we could win this game," Bell said.

Jackson says his Trojans have been battle-tested by a tough early schedule and are keeping their focus narrow heading into the rivalry matchup.

"Focus on us. Not think about the 27 prior to and go 1-0 this week. Simple as that," Jackson said.

The rivalry carries a unique off-the-field tradition as well: the Leon County Schools superintendent must wear the jersey of the winning team at graduation each year.

"I mean, it's a huge game. Obviously, you know, graduations every year. Our superintendent has to don the jersey of the winning team. And fortunately, for the last several decades, or last few decades at least, he's had to wear the green jersey. And we hope to continue that," Jackson said.

Adding to Friday night's atmosphere, Lincoln is also celebrating homecoming.

For the Trojans, it is a chance to keep their dominance alive. For the Lions, it is a chance to do something a generation of Leon players has not done.

"Well, we're proud of that. And, you know, we want it to be 7-0 after Friday night," Bell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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