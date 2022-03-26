Watch
Thomas County Central baseball sweeps Bainbridge in region matchup

Posted at 11:36 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 23:36:42-04

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — Game 1
Thomas County Central 12, Bainbridge 2

Game 2
Thomas County Central 15, Bainbridge 4

