The Diamond Dish: baseball scores from the first round in Georgia, district tournaments in Florida

WALB

Posted at 12:19 AM, Apr 30, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — GEORGIA - GHSA FIRST ROUND A

Lanier 0, 0

Metter 10, 14 Clinch County 3, 0

Claxton 5, 11 Pelham, Johnson County

Treutlen, Seminole County AA

Oglethorpe 0, 2

Thomasville 9, 4 AAAA

Cairo 4

Perry 10

*IF GAME, PERRY ADVANCES AAAAAA

North Atlanta 0, 2

Valdosta 10, 3 AAAAAAA

Colquitt County 2, 1

Parkview 7, 12 Newton, Lowndes FLORIDA - DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP

Florida High 8

Maclay 7 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP

Wakulla Christian 1

North Florida Christian 16 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 CHAMPIONSHIP

Hamilton County 6

Union County 2

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.