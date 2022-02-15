Rickards Lady Raiders embracing underdog role ahead of regional semifinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday is big night for a plethora of our North Florida high school basketball teams. Both the boys and girls competing in regional semifinal action.

And although were used to seeing the Rickards Lady Raiders playing this late into the season, we're not used to seeing them play as an underdog. They take on a talented Orange Park team who boasts one of the best guards in the state. Head coach Chariya Davis says it's crucial that her team sticks to the game plan.

"They have some pretty good role players and they're well coached and they have some pieces around her. So the first time we played them we were just playing them to see," Davis told ABC 27. "I knew it was a possibility we could see them again. We definitely have a game plan for them this time. And I think if we execute our game plan we're going to be successful.">

Rickards is at Orange park tomorrow. Tip-off is at seven.

