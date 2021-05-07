Patience pays off for five Florida High football players

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Florida High, patience and a lot of sleepless nights led to this Thursday. Five Seminole football players signed letters of intent.

Brandon Diman will play for Springfield College, while long snapper Charlie Shalley off to Middle Tennessee State. Amare' Hardee inked with Tuskeegee, while Emory Layerd will head to Furman. Thomas Steibly, a former Scholar Athlete of the Week, will play for Mercer.

COVID-19 made scholarships hard to come by for graduating seniors, but for this group, their hard work paid off.

"To not be at that point signing day and not want to rush into something that maybe wasn't as good as they would have hoped for, it took a lot of patience and a lot of persistence with the plan we had," said head coach Jarrod Hickman. "It's just unbelievably rewarding to see the smiles because these are some legitimate opportunities for these young men to go play good college football."