Maclay's Dylan Vielhauer signs with Embry-Riddle baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Maclay School senior Dylan Vielhauer signed his national letter of intent to continue playing baseball At Embry-Riddle Friday afternoon in the outfield of the very field he used to secure his commitment to play at the next level.

Vielhauer will take not only his baseball talents but his academic talent as he’ll pursue a degree in Aeronautical Science and Engineering during his time at the Daytona Beach campus. But he'll be the first to admit that none of this would’ve been possible without his time as a Marauder.

“I’ve definitely with a smaller school got a lot more experience. I got to play at a very young age, and at a very high level. So just the mental reps that I’ve gotten to take at this school that’s really prepared me a lot," Vielhauer told ABC 27. "And then academically there’s really not any better place for academics that you can find.”