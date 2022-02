Maclay soccer sweeps district titles, St. John Paul II boys win first in school history

Posted at 11:34 PM, Feb 02, 2022

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — Class 3A District 2 Boys

Maclay 4, Florida High 0 Girls

Maclay 3, Florida High Class 2A District 2 Boys

St. John Paul II 2, Lafayette 1

