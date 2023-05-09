Watch Now
Maclay School football team invited to play in Ireland in 2024

Source: WALB
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 13:01:39-04

The Maclay School Marauders football team has been invited to participate in an Ireland tournament for their 2024 football season.

The school confirmed to ABC 27 Tuesday the team was invited to play as part of the Global Ireland Football Tournament, which is set to take place Friday, August 23, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland.

The Marauders' participation in the game is dependent on approval from the school as a whole.

Just last month, the Lawton Chiles High School Timberwolves football team announced they were invited to play in the 2024 Ireland tournament also.

