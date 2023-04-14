Lawton Chiles High School football team invited play in Ireland in 2024

(WTXL) — The Lawton Chiles High School Timberwolves football team has been invited to take in a unique experience for their 2024 high school football season.

The high school confirmed Friday the team was invited to play as part of the Global Ireland Football Tournament on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The Timberwolves’ participation in the game is dependent on receiving approval from the Leon County Schools District.

The high school confirmed to ABC 27 that a request for approval to play in the game was submitted to the school district.

If permission is granted by LCS, Chiles will play another American high school football program.

The high school football game will be played before Florida State University takes on Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Saturday, Aug. 24; also inside Aviva Stadium.

Chiles head football coach Kevin Pettis said the Aer Lingus College Football Classic contacted the high school and asked if his team wanted to play in the game and the school confirmed its interest.

Chiles must confirm its participation in the game by this summer.

Kids get tickets to the FSU vs. Ga. Tech game, the pep rally, and the parade. Kids would get to go on tours and get the cultural/educational experience.

Pettis said he is opening up the trip to the cheerleaders and the band to go.

The trip will be six days with departure set for Aug. 20.

It is expected the group will depart to Ireland the Monday before the game.

Practices will be held in Ireland Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the game Friday.

Chiles is scheduled to return to the United States on Sunday.

According to the organizers of the event, high schools have played in the tournament in 2012, 2014, and 2016.