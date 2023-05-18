Maclay girls track and field captures Class 1A state championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Maclay girls track and field team won the Class 1A state championship Wednesday night, edging out Chaminade-Madonna 50-49 to win the program's sixth overall state title.

The Marauders were led by sophomore Elizabeth Dowdy, who repeated as state champion in the pole vault, clearing 3.45 meters to win.

Rachel Bethke, who'll compete for Cornell in college, took second in the 400m, while freshman Caroline Couch finished second in the two mile run with a time of 10:49.

The state championship us the sixth overall team title for the girls.